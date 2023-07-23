This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the July 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’m an English major with a history minor, so when it comes to economics, there may be a lot I don’t understand. Spending a couple of years at the Chief and attending city council and school board meetings has taught me a lot. Yet there are things that we all have yet to figure out.
Here are a few givens:
1. There’s a workforce housing shortage.
2. There’s a workforce shortage in some areas.
3. Property taxes are high.
4. Broken Bow Public Schools, Sargent Public Schools and maybe other schools in the area, too, need to do something about buildings and facilities.
When I think workforce housing, I’m thinking first-time home owners, small to mid size houses ideal for a couple or a family just starting out. There are some folks who can step into larger, more luxurious homes early however, many aspiring homeowners may be on the lower level of earnings. In other words, the need isn’t simply “more housing,” it’s “more affordable housing.”
Employers are looking for employees. Some workers are looking for a livable wage so they can support their family and maybe buy a house someday. Others may be working to supplement another income or bring in some disposable income. There are high-paying, good jobs in the area for qualified individuals. There are a lot of lower-wage, part-time jobs as well. The question is often asked, how do we draw new workforce to the area?
The answer to that question is neither easy nor quick in my opinion. However, a community has to offer more than jobs. The pandemic taught us many people now look for a lot of flexibility in work location and hours. Younger workers often want different things than older workers, both on the job and outside the job. What a community has to offer newcomers has to be measured in many ways, including medical care, education, property taxes, safety, affordability, shopping, and amenities for outdoors activities, exercise and more. As we look at our communities, we need to look through fresh eyes and ask ourselves, “Do we have what attracts young workers?” If we do, are we, in the words of Gov. Pillen, our community’s “Chief Bragging Officer?” And if we don’t have them, what are we willing to do to get them?
Property taxes are high. The Legislature passed property tax relief, at least in regard to school district funding. It’s designed so school boards cannot “take” the relief and spend it. I sat through one Broken Bow School Board meeting where the school board members did the math more than once with the conclusion that it’s pretty much following design. For school districts that haven’t been walking the fiscal line, it’s reining them in. For districts like BBPS that have been walking a pretty responsible line, it’s tying their hands a bit. The challenge remains for BBPS on how to update facilities that haven’t been updated in 40 years, some in 55 years and some in 85 years.
As I listened to the discussion at Broken Bow Public School Board meeting Monday night, one question eventually rose above others in my mind. Since the board meeting is for member discussion and not to answer questions, I ask it here: “What price are we willing to pay for the future?” And a second question follow-up question is, “Where does education and school facilities fit into the circle of economics?”
For example, do you have to have good education and updated facilities to attract business and create jobs? Or do the businesses and new jobs come first, then education? What about housing? If there is more housing, there is more property tax and the burden can be shared. There are more people to frequent local businesses and more students for local schools. To afford those houses, however, it must be affordable and the jobs must pay a good wage. And the schools have to be schools that people want to send their children to.
There may be some folks out there smiling at my rather simplified way of looking at this. No problem. For those who haven’t thought about it, I’m simply trying to show that we are all interconnected in this big oversimplified circle of Education-Jobs-Housing-Property Taxes-Education-Jobs-Housing-Property Taxes and so on.
Which segment steps forward now? Housing has been built and more is planned. The Legislature has passed property tax relief. There are jobs out there for people who want to work. Is it education’s turn?
What role would a new or renovated school play in the future, not only for students but for Custer County for years to come? Could it be a deciding factor in whether or not new businesses want to bring their companies and employees here? Could families move in and more houses be built, spreading out the property tax burden?
This English major doesn’t have the answers. The questions, however, are worth the asking, because only then will the answers come.
