Aug. 10, 2023
This week, the Chief says good-bye to two staff members. Meghan G’Schwind has accepted a position with a new day care in Callaway. Mary-Jean Sherbenaut is leaving for the University of Missouri. We wish them both well in the next adventures of their lives.
Talking with Mary-Jean about preparing for college has taken me down memory lane of my own preparations some several decades ago. So much has changed! With cellphones and the Internet, students will have no need for a calling card (does anyone else remember those?) or to call home collect. A quick search on the Internet said, yes, collect calls are less common than they once were, but you can still utilize them.
On-line banking and debit cards means no courtesy cards to “big city”banks are necessary; bank accounts in their college town may not even be needed. Printed textbooks may or may not be part of the curriculum; many classes these days use on-line materials.
What hasn’t changed is the excitement and optimism with a bit of anxiety mixed in. I could write more about it, however, Mary-Jean sums it up very well with her column so be sure and give it a read.
The Greek philosopher Heraclitus is credited with the saying “The only constant in life is change.” Fragments of his writing state, “Everything changes and nothing remains still; and you cannot step twice into the same stream.” That can be applied to working at the Chief. We may come to work to the same place every day, yet every day is different. There are new ideas, new information and new challenges. My wish for Mary-Jean and Meghan is that the streams of their lives bring them the same good fortune - always some thing new to learn, enjoy and celebrate.
On a different subject, please take a moment to read the two columns on LB 753, one for and one against. If you haven’t yet decided where you stand, perhaps this information will help, or maybe it will just cloud the issue. I’m still forming my questions. Let’s see, property taxes support public schools. If people get a property tax credit for donations to scholarship programs, that means less property taxes, right? Sen. Brewer says funding for public schools was increased, but where is this money coming from? Could it be ... property taxes? I don’t know. That’s what I need answered.
One last thing. My apologies to B.J. Jamison. I incorrectly referred to him as J.B. in last week’s issue. Hopefully those who looked for information on the Nebraska singer were able to find it, despite my error. There’s no error, however, in saying, that B.J. provided some enjoyable music for the Custer County Fair!
