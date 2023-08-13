Mona column 08/10/23

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Aug. 10, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

This week, the Chief says good-bye to two staff members. Meghan G’Schwind has accepted a position with a new day care in Callaway. Mary-Jean Sherbenaut is leaving for the University of Missouri. We wish them both well in the next adventures of their lives.

