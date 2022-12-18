This column by Mona Weatherly appears in the Dec. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s strange what makes us finally realize the year is drawing to a close. I’ve been through the selection of insurance coverage for next year. I’ve written December on checks. I’ve done some Christmas shopping. I’ve put up calendar pages for the first four months of 2023. However, it wasn’t until I changed one little innocuous thing on the Chief that it really sank in that the year is ending: the Issue.
The Issue number is found on page A1, as part of the nameplate. As a weekly, we publish 52 issues a year. Each week both Donnis and I check to make sure we’ve changed that small detail.
That, more than anything so far, made me realize not only is Christmas only days away, but the year is fast fading into the past.
Which means it’s time for “Year in Review.”
I’ve already started working on YIR, as I abbreviate it, and it’s so far been interesting to see things and say, “Was that really this year? It seems so long ago!” Or to see a photo and realize you temporarily but completely forgot something else. Or to read an article and be reminded, once again, how important so many issues are.
You’ll see YIR in Issue 52 for 2022 and Issue 1 for 2023.
Right now it sounds so new, so clean, so hopeful.
Do young people still pick a future year out and figure out how old they will be? Like a ten-year-old today might say, “2045? Oh, my gosh. I’ll be 35! I’ll be so old!”
My siblings and I did that. Way back in the latter half of the 1900s (see how saying that makes it so long ago?), we’d pick a year in the 2000s and figure our age and we couldn’t even imagine living long enough to be that old.
And now, we are that old (and older) and still living!
A gift, I suppose, of getting a little older is learning to spend less energy trying to out-guess the future. Back in January of 2020, we chose “Bring It On” as our theme for Progress. Boy, did 2020 “bring it on.” I won’t toss down the gauntlet again.
I won’t try to figure out 2023 before it happens. Suffice to say, it’s on its way. We have a few weeks to enjoy 2022 yet. Enjoy your Christmas shopping, enjoy getting ready for the holidays, enjoy travel if you go somewhere. Plan for a fun New Years or a quiet New Years or both.
The year is ending. That’s okay. A new one is just waiting to start.
