End of trail horse tree

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Aug. 10, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Although I don’t do a lot of trail riding on my horses, I find that my life often resembles a trail ride through the mountains. With God as my trusty mount, I wind my way through the obstacles of life. Sometimes I feel in control, and other times I just have to hang on and ride it out. There are big, grassy meadows that I’ve ridden through when life is simple and easy. I just sit back and enjoy the scenery while we meander along the trail. Other times, the trail goes up a steep, rocky slope and I just pray that I make it through to the other side.

