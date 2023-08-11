This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Aug. 10, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Although I don’t do a lot of trail riding on my horses, I find that my life often resembles a trail ride through the mountains. With God as my trusty mount, I wind my way through the obstacles of life. Sometimes I feel in control, and other times I just have to hang on and ride it out. There are big, grassy meadows that I’ve ridden through when life is simple and easy. I just sit back and enjoy the scenery while we meander along the trail. Other times, the trail goes up a steep, rocky slope and I just pray that I make it through to the other side.
My trail this summer has taken a lot of twists and turns and I found myself at a fork in the road. After a lot of contemplating, I decided to take a new trail and see where it leads me. I am both excited and sad to announce that this is my final week at the Chief. I have been working here for almost two years, and what a ride it’s been.
I’ve had the privilege of sharing stories from around the county and even a few of my own. I have met new people and made connections that will last for years. This position has served as more than just a job, it’s been an opportunity to grow and learn.
The staff here at the Chief welcomed me into their family from the beginning. And when I had Wade, they gladly welcomed him too. I will always be thankful for everyone’s willingness to help as I took on the new role of a working mother. Not many places would be as accommodating.
Although I’m sad to leave the Chief, my new trail is an exciting one. I will be one of the Associate Directors at 7 Valley Kids Childcare in Callaway. Wade and I are looking forward to meeting other families and providing a beneficial service to the community. I will look back at my time at the Chief with fondness, but I know the trail ahead of me will be a great ride!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.