This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the July 14, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Does time fly faster in summer and then go even faster as summer nears its end?
The 4-H Fashion Show kicks off the preliminary start to the Custer County Fair today (see page A4).
The Back-to-School Supply Giveaway by the Salvation Army is two weeks away (see page A4).
The first day of school for Broken Bow is Aug. 18, less than a month away. I heard fall sports conditioning begins Aug. 11 with official practice on the 18th.
If your children have projects due for Fair, time may be contracting even more rapidly as they work to get things done. On the brighter side, sewing projects have to be done for the Style Show so there are few more things to be checked off on the “Finished” list.
This year at the Chief, we once more are putting together “Getting Ready for Custer County Fair.” This week you’ll find four pages of articles and photos featuring both youngsters and adults who are getting ready for fair, finishing projects, organizing volunteers and more. On pages A3, A6, B3 and B4, you’ll see we visited with 4-H members who are doing history-related projects (We here in Custer County love our history!) and 4-H members who are learning the valuable skill of food preservation. We also talked with volunteers who take care of Open Class, from the registration and records to setup and tear down. As I talked with Lois Clay and Mary Langrud, it occurred to me that I have things to take to Open Class. It’s always been a goal of mine to win a county fair blue ribbon with my apple pie. Maybe this is the year to attempt to make that goal a reality!
When I think of county fair, I also think “army of volunteers.” There is no way that the entire fair - from 4-H and FFA shows, the parade and concerts to BBQ, events and auction - can happen without volunteers. Hundreds of them bring the fair to you each year, many working for months behind the scenes. When you see a volunteer at the fair, take a moment if you would, to say thank you. Or you could also be a volunteer yourself and become one of the many who make this summer ending event a rocking success.
Fair means summer is fast coming to an end, though the calendar says autumn doesn’t officially arrive until Sept. 22. Have you gotten a summer vacation in yet? I know the high price of gasoline kept a lot of people from venturing too far, yet at the same time, I’ve heard stories of people going to the lake, going to visit family and going to national parks and monuments. It still costs a nice chunk of change to fill my husband’s pickup with gas on Monday (two tanks!), but at $4.29/gal., the pain was a lot less than what it was a few weeks ago when I reluctantly shelled out $4.94/gal. for my own car’s fuel.
If you feel you haven’t had any fun yet this summer, there are events lined up in the next few weeks to keep you busy including the Fashion Show today July 21; the Custer County Tractor Ride Friday, July 22; and the Lineman’s Rodeo, Friday, July 22. The dog show for 4-H and FFA is Friday, July 29, the same day as opening ceremonies for the state Legion baseball tournament in Broken Bow. The fair parade and fair concert (Casey Donahew!) are both Saturday, July 30. The Christian concert is Sunday, July 31. Events at the fair start Monday, Aug 1 with BBQ and bullriding, then through the week there’s bull fighting, a watermelon feed, and fair shows upon shows. It all ends Aug. 4 with the livestock auction. Once fair is wrapped up, there’s the Nebraska Vietnam War Veterans Reunion in Kearney (Aug. 11-14), the beginning of school and fall sports, and then one of my all-time-favorites, Junk Jaunt, Sept. 23-25. I might have family coming from Minnesota to go junking with me.
If summertime hasn’t gone quickly for you yet, just get busy with the events of the fair and no doubt, time will fly at super-sonic speed!
