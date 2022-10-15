This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Oct. 13, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I appreciate all the coaching staff who have sent to the Chief this season regarding the golf meets so we could report on this talented golf team. I did take the time to drive to Columbus on Monday to cover the five young ladies as best I could at state.
There were no stadiums or gyms full of fans cheering them as they teed off. The only people in the gallery who are allowed to talk with the golfer is the coach. The Moms, Dads, brothers, sisters, Grandparents or Aunts and Uncles follow in silence. The golfer stays inside their zone in thought. It is the quiet sport I would say. It is not like a free throw in a basket ball game or that last yard to make it over the goal line when the fans are cheering so loudly you can hardly think. It is just silent. When they do make that long putt, you hear a hushed sigh from those in attendance to support the golfer.
Monday was a picture-perfect day for golf. The wind was just a light breeze, the morning was cool; you soon started shedding the layers of jackets you started out with. The Elks Country Club in Columbus was in very good condition, the parking lot was overflowing with cars parked and there was not a buzz in the air.
To say Broken Bow has put together a great program would be an understatement. Many of these young ladies have grown up in a golfing family. Golf is something you can do on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon as the children are young. Sometimes it is more for the parents to get outside to enjoy a sport they enjoy that also allows them to spend time with the family. Then as the children get older, there are programs for the youth that they can get involved in.
The base of this team started many years ago; this is a sport that some of these young ladies might possibly receive a scholarship to play for a college. They might go on to become a golf coach themselves. For sure, you can bet with them the cycle will continue. Golf is a sport that can be played with generations. Grandparents play a game of golf with their grandchildren.
I still go back to when Brandon and Abby would go out on the course with Chip’s parents. The children are in their 40s today and the grandparents have been gone for years, but stories of driving the golf cart or making the putt are still a conversation around a holiday dinner table.
The state scene is a familiar scene for some on this team. It is a big deal what Broken Bow’s program has accomplished. As the time clicks away to press time today, on Tuesday, we watch as the scores come in live on the website. How I would love to be there in Columbus clicking the photographs and being there with their families. The stadium or gym full of cheering fans are those of us looking at the website for updates by the minute.
Congrats BB Golf program for another great year!
