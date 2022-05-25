Liz and Ryan Anderson, owners of The Garden Center in Broken Bow, were presented with a Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce award this morning (Wed., May 25, 2022).
The GROW Award is in recognition of the additions and enhancement to their business.
A striking addition to The Garden Center is a 144 ft x 30 ft greenhouse. They have also increased their product line, adding houseplants and a wide selection of pots and containers.
Ryan Anderson said they worked on the greenhouse for about a year, completing it in March.
The Garden Center at 500 Thelma Street in Broken Bow carries a wide variety of plants, vegetables and flowers, seeds, garden supplies and yard and garden decor.
