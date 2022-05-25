Garden Center GROW award Ryan and Liz Anderson May 25 2022

Pictured in the recently completed green house at The Garden Center in Broken Bow are, from left, Stephanie Grafel, Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce; Liz and Ryan Anderson, owners of The Garden Center; Tanya Kreitman, Chamber of Commerce president; Shannon Murray; Jim Scott; Jeana Chancellor; and Renae Girardin. (May 25, 2022)

 Mona Weatherly

Liz and Ryan Anderson, owners of The Garden Center in Broken Bow, were presented with a Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce award this morning (Wed., May 25, 2022).

The GROW Award is in recognition of the additions and enhancement to their business.

A striking addition to The Garden Center is a 144 ft x 30 ft greenhouse. They have also increased their product line, adding houseplants and a wide selection of pots and containers.

Ryan Anderson said they worked on the greenhouse for about a year, completing it in March.

The Garden Center at 500 Thelma Street in Broken Bow carries a wide variety of plants, vegetables and flowers, seeds, garden supplies and yard and garden decor.

