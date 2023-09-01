High near 100 degrees for parts of Nebraska return for the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service forecast highs for Broken Bow of 96 for Friday, 101 for Saturday, 100 for Sunday and 95 for Monday, Labor Day.
Some areas in Nebraska could reach 102 or 103, including Ainsworth, Butte, Curtis, Imperial, O'Neill and Valentine.
Humidity will not be as high as the heat wave, NWS reports, so heat indices will be only slightly higher that observed air temps.
Take care when outside for Labor Day activities and practice Heat Safety! Known the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke so you can act quickly if they occur.
A Red Flag warning is in effect today (09/01/23), from 12 to 7 p.m. MT/1 to 8 p.m. CT for extreme southwest Nebraska. Fire concerns will continue Saturday into Monday due to breezey winds, warm temps and low afternoon humidity values.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.