Weather Aug 18 2023

Temperatures hovering around 100 degrees and above return to central Nebraska today (Friday, Aug. 18, 2023). A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Sandhills and western Nebraska. While not in the Heat Advisory, Custer County should see a high of 97 today. Temps for much of the area will remain in the upper 90s to 100 through most of next week, then drop into the 80s on Friday. Humidity will be low. Limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. Check on older neighbors and take care of animals.

Recommended for you