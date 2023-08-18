Temperatures hovering around 100 degrees and above return to central Nebraska today (Friday, Aug. 18, 2023). A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the Sandhills and western Nebraska. While not in the Heat Advisory, Custer County should see a high of 97 today. Temps for much of the area will remain in the upper 90s to 100 through most of next week, then drop into the 80s on Friday. Humidity will be low. Limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. Check on older neighbors and take care of animals.
Latest News
- Help fix the USPS
- Volleyball team wins Lip Sync contest for Best First Day Ever
- NSP urges safe travel as summer driving seasons winds down
- The heat is on ... again
- "Face your fear" is message Tomasevicz delivers for first day of school
- Nebraska Public Media Sports to preview powerhouse volleyball programs
- Animal testing positive for rabies in Nebraska
- Nebraska Extension to hold corn and soybean clinics Aug. 29 at North Platte, Aug 31. at Mead
- Accident east of Broken Bow
- Two killed, one arrested after crash in Clay County
- Here we go!
- Faces of the Fair in this week's Chief
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
