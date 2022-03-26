This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Right now, many of you say, I can’t wait for the elections to be over. The ads that everyone is seeing on TV are getting old. Possibly turning some off to even cast their vote at all. Do those ads really inform you what a person will do for your state, county or local board if elected? A 30 second sound bite does not let you really get to know the candidate.
This year, The Custer County Chief will be publishing a list of six questions that we have sent first to all the candidates for Governor. These will be published in a series of three weeks starting April 14. We will publish three questions at a time with the candidates responses side by side. That will give you plenty of time to read all the answers to the questions and form your choice of who will get your X in the box.
We have asked the candidates to answer in 150 words or less. Most have responded and said they would get the questioned answered and get them back to us. I had one candidate tell me the questions were too complex and could not be answered in 150 words, gave me their direct line for a phone interview if we wanted this individual to take part.
I say, if the others are willing to write, this person should be also willing to write. I replied to them “in the interest of fairness, other candidates are willing to respond in the manner requested. If you are unable to respond, we will simply add your name to the candidate list and note that you chose to not answer in the manner requested.”
I guess you all will see if this person thinks the readership of the Chief is worthy of the vote to them!
It is so important that you look into each of the candidates, make your vote count, that is the only way we are going to grow. If they campaign only on one or two main topics, will they be a good leader?
When there are negative ads about a person, do you believe them or would you like to find out who is paying for the ad and why they want to make a person look bad?
On the local front, we will also be gathering some answers to questions on the local races also.
Again, knowledge is powerful, hopefully the list of these six questions will educate you to mark your X where it will be the most powerful. Plan to start reading on April 14, 21 and 28 and be as informed as you can on the upcoming primary election.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.