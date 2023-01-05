Heart stitch stitching yellow

January is Mental Wellness Month, which highlights the importance of integrating mental, emotional, and physical health to improve overall health and wellness. Mental wellness plays an important factor when making difficult choices, dealing with stress, and relating to other people in the world.

“Mental wellness involves the ability to cope effectively with the difficulties of life, having an awareness of your own abilities and opportunities, and having healthy relationships with yourself and others,” Sheri Dawson, Director of the Division of Behavioral Health at DHHS, said. “Mental health has an impact on every area of life. The importance of good mental health ripples into everything we do, think or say. The key to mental wellness is being proactive and taking care of our mental well-being before issues arise. By focusing on improving mental wellness and building resiliency, you can overcome the hurdles of life and thrive.”

Recommended for you