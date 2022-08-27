This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the August 25, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Information age, have you heard we are in it? I also believe in every decade you hear that decade is in the information age because there is always a new way to communicate and find out information.
I think way back when my great-grandparents came from Germany. My grandfather came ahead with my grandmother staying in Germany for close to two years with little or no communication (that is, if I remember the story correctly).
My parents had a year courtship with very few in-person visits because they lived 180 miles apart. Letters were written and very few phone calls because of the cost of long distance. When my parents were married, Mom could plan on a letter from Grma Doris each Saturday in the mail. Grma could also plan on a weekly letter from Mom telling Grma all about what we did. If I remember, a letter mailed on Friday was in the mail box on Saturday morning 180 miles apart!
As I was in high school, phone calls were the number one way to communicate going from a party line to a private line, but very little long distance because of the expense. My home happened to be on a Cozad line and I went to school in Eustis so there were no long phone calls with my friends.
When dial-up email came about, that was amazing. I should have recorded the time I spent listening to the connection to email. You still did not get that communication very quickly; you had to be logged onto the email to know you had mail. Because of the number of hours you could stay connected with your email plan, you had to log on to know you had mail.
In later years, wireless came into being and you could be logged in all day with your PC minimized so you could hear the sound when you had a message.
Then enter cell phones with the plans of endless data and with email notifications and notifications of text messages almost immediately! Some will say the constant notifications are great and others will say they are distracting.
Why am I telling you all this?
At times, over the past few weeks, here at the Chief, I feel we have stepped back in time. Some of you who communicate with us regularly have heard us say, “We are having email issues.” Christi has not had email for maybe three weeks. I have asked the question many times over to our corporate office, “Why is our email not reliable?” As I write this the answer has not been given to me yet.
One thing for sure, communicating with each other is important. We have become an instant society. Not having the instant gives us time to step back and wonder. So, for right now, you might not want to email me. Instead, just call or stop by in person!
