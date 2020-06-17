Litchfield held their 2020 graduation ceremony June 13 at 2 p.m. up at the high school gymnasium for their 8 graduates.
Following is a list of the eight graduates along with their future plans and a list of any scholarships they might have received.
Shelby Behmerwohld-- Shelby plans to attend Central Community College then transfer to Southeast Community College where she plans to concentrate in Surgical Assisting.
Shelby is receiving the
● Mason City Community Club Scholarship
● Committed to Your Success Scholarship--Hastings Campus
● Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship-Alternate
Shelby has completed 12 or more college credits before high school graduation.
Congratulations, Shelby.
Kyle Betke-- Kyle plans to attend Southeast Community College-Milford where he plans to concentrate in diesel technology.
Braydon Goodner-- Braydon plans to work for local farmers and join in running the family farm.
Rilee Howard-- Rilee plans to attend Central Community College in Hastings.
Rilee is receiving the
● Porter Lodge #106 Masonic Lodge Scholarship
● Committed to Your Success Scholarship--Hastings Campus
● Kara Amsberry Memorial Scholarship
● Litchfield Alumni Scholarship--$200
● Litchfield Booster Scholarship--$250
● Town and Country Bank--Alternate
Parker LeFever-- Parker plans to attend Central Community College in Grand Island where he plans to major in Welding Technology.
Parker is receiving the
● Wendell & Frances Starr Scholarship
● Central Community College-Grand Island Campus Academic Opportunity Scholarship
● Litchfield FKC Scholarship
● Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
● Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship
● Litchfield Alumni Scholarship--$200
● Dads, Lads, and Lassies Scholarship
● Litchfield Booster Scholarship--Alternate
Parker is receiving an internship at KAAPA Ethanol in Ravenna for welding.
Kaleb Rosentreader-- Kaleb plans to attend Central Community College in Hastings where he plans to pursue an Associates degree in Architectural Drafting. Then he plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to major in Engineering.
Kaleb is receiving the
● Adams Land & Cattle, LLC Employee Scholarship - 2 year school
● Mason City Community Club Scholarship
● Wendell & Frances Starr Scholarship
● Tuition Scholarship - CCC Hastings Campus
● EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship - CCC Hastings Campus
● Vanier Family Scholarship - Kansas State
● Litchfield Education Association Scholarship
● Litchfield Salutatorian Scholarship
● Town and Country Bank Scholarship--$500
● Litchfield Alumni Scholarship--$200
● Litchfield Booster Scholarship--$250
Kaleb is receiving an Internship at KAAPA Ethanol in Ravenna for Engineering.
Tyler Schukei-- Tyler plans to attend Southeast Community College in Milford to study John Deere Diesel Technology. Then Tyler plans to work for Landmark Implement in Kearney.
Tyler is receiving an internship at LandMark Implement.
Emily Snow-- Emily plans to attend Central Community College, participate in the academic transfer program, and transfer to UNK to study interior design.
Emily is receiving the
● Litchfield Valedictorian Scholarship
Congratulations Class of 2020 on all of your accomplishments and best of luck in the next step of your journey.
For the story and photos of the Litchfield graduation see the June 18, 2020 Custer county chief edition.
