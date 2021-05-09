This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the May 6, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What do you want May to be?
In the United States, May is the month for the following: ALS awareness, Arthritis awareness, Asthma and Allergy awareness, Better hearing and speech, Better sleep, National cancer research, National high blood pressure Education, National melanoma skin Cancer awareness, National mental health, National stroke Awareness and about a dozen or more awareness designations.
Then on the lighter side, May is also American cheese month, International drum month, National asparagus month, Date your mate month, National bike month and the national month for hamburgers, salads, salsas and strawberries.
I read all the above designations on the Internet so it must be true.
Silly me. When I first started hearing about months being designated for something, I thought each month only had one thing. I wondered who was the one who made the final decision. Was it like naming rights to a ball stadium, where something laid claim to a month for a specified amount of time, duly tied to the amount of money laid out for the honor?
May is Mother’s Day and Memorial Day and everything in between.
It seemed like my mom was always sharing Mother’s Day with someone.
Of my five siblings and I, three of us have May birthdays, all within five days of each other in the first half of the month.
All six of us graduated high school and several of us graduated college, all in May. Then nieces and nephews graduated, adding to the list.
May is also the month my mom went into the hospital 17 years ago - on my birthday - and passed away three weeks later on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is forever tied to my mom, with memories of her setting mason jars of irises, peonies and lilacs at the gravestones of family members. Every year since my folks have been gone I think, “This is the year I will set real flowers at their grave.” And so far, every year I set out some very pretty but very artificial silk flowers.
Perhaps for me May should be the month of real flowers. No doubt, like so many people, I did lots of yard work this past weekend when it warmed up. I potted geraniums, I transplanted salvia and marigolds and then planted seeds of sunflowers, cosmos, Black-eyed Susan, Bachelor buttons and a few more I can’t remember.
I told my husband when I was done on Sunday that I was going to keep it simple this year and only put out a few more flowers - a few more like a couple buckets of petunias and I need begonias for the planter on the patio. Then I want something colorful for the stump by the driveway and then there’s the old laundry hamper I’m using for a planter...
For me, May is the month of flowers and family and I don’t need a national designation for that. I just need my memories. And my gardening trowel.
