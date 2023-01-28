This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Jan. 26, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
When I meet people, I ask them if they have had fun playing in the snow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Jan. 26, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
When I meet people, I ask them if they have had fun playing in the snow.
There has been no play for anyone with the last snowfall except the children who found that perfect hill to sled down. The total amount of snow fall was “brutal” for this area.
Yes, there are areas in the country that get 22” or more and know how to deal with it on their roads and on their buildings.
This snow had “Beauty” and it had “disaster.” If you could stay in and drink that cup of hot cocoa by the fire, play games with your children and have the true family time, there was such beauty to it. If you had to keep the roadways clear, if you had a building roof give way from the weight of the snow, or if you spent time scooping your roof to avoid a collapse, there was no beauty in it.
Right now, everyone wants to be the sideline coach, the Sunday quarterback on how their street should have been cleared. I will simply ask you to think about the reality of it all - the miles upon miles of county roads and city streets, the number of employees each department has to work, and the number of large machinery they have that can move the amount of snow that fell in and around Custer County.
I know there is no way I would have wanted to be in one of those “monster rigs” last Wednesday as the snow was coming down. At my home on Ryno Road, I saw a county unit go by twice in the morning and once at seven in the evening; this was when the snow was falling. I am sure they put in more than a 12-hour day. Crews have been going non-stop since the snow fall. I also believe some of the entities are facing total hours allowed by UNION contracts, not to mention exceeding the budget for payroll hours and fuel.
I will ask you, if you feel you could have done a better job, then I suggest instead of getting on an electronic platform and running down the job that was done, put in writing your solution on how it could have been handled better and give it to the people in charge.
Before you do that, you will need to know the number of miles of surface that needed to be cleared, the equipment and manpower needed for the job and what funds you have available.
The Reality of it is we have not seen this amount of snow in several years. The Reality of it is that this snow will be on the ground for some time. If you believe you know better, take an active role, run for city council, get involved in a committee and make a difference. In the end, thank the workers who have worked 60-80 hours in five days to get the roads and streets clear.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.