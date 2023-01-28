Snowy road

Snow is piled high on both side of a county road in Custer County Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Jan. 26, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

When I meet people, I ask them if they have had fun playing in the snow.

Recommended for you