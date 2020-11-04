Readers Choice 2020 is wrapped up! Thank you to all who voted by paper ballot and NEW this year, on line. We have increased with so many online readers we needed to make an option so they too could vote. This year, voting was a TRUE vote, only one per person! Each of these businesses who garnered your votes should be very pleased you thought enough to vote for them but more important shop at their businesses throughout the year. That is what makes this area thrive. Remember in a time like this with COVID, they need your support even more. There is a way you can shop safe and keep the business owner safe at the same time. We will all get through this, just like the Spanish flu in 1918 and 1919, it will be a memory. Some families will be affected, I know back in 1918, mine was as my great-grandfather passed of the Spanish flu.
Now to get back to why I am writing, the Readers Choice winners showcase and shopping guide publication! In this issue of the Chief, take note at all the winners and at the businesses who wanted to send you all a special thank you. Some wanted to also include a special coupon for you, if you take a look, you can save several dollars by taking advantage of the offers each of the businesses have given you. Many of the specials have an expiration date of 30 to 60 days! So, you have plenty of time to shop and just in time for the holidays!
The best way you can really give your vote for each of these businesses is walk through their doors or give them a call for their service so we make sure we have the businesses around for many more Readers Choice voting in the future! The only way to take advantage of the specials is to take the actual paper coupon into the store. We did order additional Shopping Guides, if you don’t normally get a Chief, this issue you will want to do so. Thank you again for all who voted and we look forward to the voting in 2021
