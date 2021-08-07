This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 5, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We are grateful to live in Custer County and, more importantly, we live in the U.S.A., the land of the free.
I thought Gov. Ricketts said it best last week about the country moving on. “Working together, we’ve successfully protected hospital capacity throughout the pandemic. It’s time for the CDC and the government to get out of the way, and stop trying to tell people how to live their lives.”
Thank you, Gov. Ricketts. That was said wonderfully.
I don’t know about some of you, having to hear every day about how you must get the vaccine and how they will go door to door to make sure everyone has had it. At this point, those who want to get the vaccine, have had ample opportunity to receive it.
Where has the RIGHT TO CHOOSE gone?
You have the right to choose religion, what you eat, where you live, your friends, where you work, sexual preference and how you worship.
At what point is this not bullying, telling individuals they have to have a vaccination?
For every pro about getting the vaccination, there is a con on why you should not get it.
The right to choose if you want the vaccine put into your body falls very closely to a woman’s right to choose if she should have an abortion if there are complications or circumstances of what caused the pregnancy.
What we do and what we put in our bodies, in the end, is our personal decision. Each one of us is responsible for our overall health.
Some choose to only drink water for hydration, some choose drinks with caffeine and sugar for their hydration. Some choose to be a vegetarian, some choose to eat red meat.
You get the idea of the choices we all make each and every day.
I have heard that some people have lost friends because they have chosen to not receive the vaccine.
What we must remember, everyone is entitled to their opinion. We may agree or we may not agree. The right to choose falls on the individual, not the government or not your place of employment. It is your RIGHT.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.