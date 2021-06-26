This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the June 24, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past weekend, the Hueftle family along with many others who have followed Kevan Hueftle, Paralympic Champion in 2019, make a second attempt to qualify to the Paralympics in Japan for 2021. Sadly, we will not be watching him in Japan.
As it is in any athletic sport, all the conditions must be right. Mostly your body must be in top condition. At the trials, Kevan was having an issue with a severe aggravated tendon. The trainers worked what they could but he was forced to walk with crutches to not injure his leg any more. Pushing through the pain, he still competed in the 100- and 200-meter dash. One more example of determination.
In Lima, Peru, in 2019 Kevan won the Silver in the 200-meter dash and a gold in the 100-meter dash running a personal best of 11:45 seconds.
As a 36-year-old farmer/rancher he was unable to have a qualifying time this year, working through the pain and competing against some that were 10 years younger than him.
There have not been many Paralympic gold or silver medal winners from the State of Nebraska and especially not ones who feed cattle or plant corn, then, to train, put on a running foot and run down a country road to stay in shape.
Since 2015 when he made the decision to change his life, his wife, children and parents have made many sacrifices so he was able to compete.
Kevan’s story is inspiring, I urge anyone who is struggling to look into his story. It does not matter if you are an athlete or just someone who is hurting and looking out your window thinking “poor me” right now. It will make you look at yourself and ask if there is more you can do instead of sitting around and feel sorry for yourself.
As a family member, I still remember the feeling I had when I stood in my office and listened to the National Anthem in 2019, knowing it was being played for Kevan.
The Road to Gold for the 2021 Olympics ended this past weekend for Kevan, but I believe his Road to Gold will be much more.
Having a medal hang around your neck and having the National Anthem play for you is the ultimate. But gold medals may come in many other forms.
For Kevan, because of his determination and willingness to share, he actually has received many more gold medals. Those are the ones that are not televised, such as the people he has touched and helped improve their lives.
Over the next years, it will be a pleasure to watch him keep competing for those gold medals in all the other areas of his life’s race.
His determination is also an inspiration for any athlete who has two good legs. There is no way of knowing the level of inspiration of the gold medal of life.
