This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Dec. 29 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As we start a New Year, I always wonder what the coming year will hold. The past few years have seemed a bit over the top compared to other years in my memory - 2019, the bomb cyclone along with looking out on rain-drenched fields and wondering if any crops could grow with so much moisture; 2020, COVID; 2021, the workforce shortage; 2022, workforce shortage continues along with NO RAIN, watching dust blow from tilled fields and wondering, again, if anything will grow.
We all fall into our routines for the week, month and year and yet the weather many times changes our routines.
As you look at the past year’s headlines, how many headlines were weather related. The weather is never in a routine and I believe that keeps us always looking around the corner.
I was asked which I would prefer, 110 degrees or -20. I said, “110. I can always cool myself off, as I also prepare in the extreme heat to have additional water available. The extreme cold we experienced last week got us out of the routine of many things. In our home, the laundry room pipes were frozen, therefore laundry was put to a stop and I was out of my routine. Just keeping warm and taking all the precautions became a routine to keep our lives going.
As we look to 2023, this past week will be talked about for many years. Let us hope this extreme cold and extreme heat we experienced in 2022 does not become a routine for us all.
