This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Dec. 29 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

As we start a New Year, I always wonder what the coming year will hold. The past few years have seemed a bit over the top compared to other years in my memory - 2019, the bomb cyclone along with looking out on rain-drenched fields and wondering if any crops could grow with so much moisture; 2020, COVID; 2021, the workforce shortage; 2022, workforce shortage continues along with NO RAIN, watching dust blow from tilled fields and wondering, again, if anything will grow.

