This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the March 30, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Many think of the season of giving as Christmas. If you were in attendance or have any part of the Custer County Foundation Scholarship awards ceremony, you would say the season of giving is now!
Ninety-one scholarships were given out to 81 recipients. All the students and their families knew they applied; they had no idea when they arrived at the One Box Convention Center on Sunday what they would be walking out with.
Like Christmas morning, the students sat in their seats and waited for their name to be called. There were no brightly colored boxes. The surprise was equally exciting as the funds awarded allow them to keep looking forward to the next level of education after they receive their high school diploma.
For the parents, they were also relieved as they knew it was one less expense they would need to find or possibly one less loan their child would have to pay off.
There were nearly 1,200 applications with a total of 145 students applying for the 91 scholarships. I got to thinking, there is no Children’s Christmas fund for the other 64 students who applied.
Many scholarships have been given out for several years because of the funds that have been placed into the Custer County Foundation to grow. I was impressed with the Class of 1982. Having been in Broken Bow for their 40th reunion in 2022, they decided it was time they gave back to the community that gave them a start.
Each alum donated what they could, $20 here, $20 there, it added up to $500 this year! It only takes one. Who knows going forward if that class might continue to give a scholarship. The Class of 1952 football team has given a scholarship for several years; they walked across the stage to get their high school diplomas 71 years ago and they still see the need to give.
The season of giving is really every day of your life. If you read this and think you have a little to give this month, you can always contact the Foundation and find out how your one could turn into many and maybe next year, the 64 who were left out will have something to send them off for the next step of their education, too.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.