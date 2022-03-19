This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It seems like years ago this was what we were driving on each and every day on numerous county black top roads. (see photo above).
It was this week three years ago the Bomb Cyclone hit and the shape of the country roads were all many in the county talked about. Townships worked extra hours putting roads back together just to make them passable to residents, farmers and ranchers. FEMA money was applied for and used but that has been hard to track. Levies went up on taxes to cover costs.
Interesting on the timing that we have a Letter to the Editor on roads this week, three years since all this started.
I used to attend the County Supervisors meetings and kept up on what they talked about in the public meetings on the roads. Still, much of the time we did not hear many details of what they planned to do to the county roads.
Now, with being so short of staff, I am not able to attend the meetings to keep up at all.
I know we don’t always know what goes on behind the scenes in each and every job. Here at the Chief, I hear, “Why can’t you do ... ?” or “Why don’t you do ... ?” The answer is “Time and money.” That may be the case with the roads but it is not made really clear to the taxpayer.
Now most of those roads that once were hard surfaced have been turned to gravel. I have been driving Ryno Road for 30+ years. I’ve owned property on Ryno since 2010 and lived on Ryno since 2016. Time has not been favorable for that blacktop road.
What is the answer? I have attended the Supervisors meetings; I have been there when the answers given have not been complete or understandable. More detail would be appreciated.
Understanding line by line of the road budget, without more information, is impossible to laymen like myself and Dennis Cramer who I appreciate bringing a letter for the Chief to print.
It seems we will have to slow down for safety because the gravel is deep in some areas and not others. And literally come to a stop sometimes when we meet another vehicle as some don’t move over and continue down the center of the road. We must be willing to put up with the dust and keep our insurance up for the chips in the windshields.
Or, dozens upon dozens of tax payers could attend each Supervisor meeting to learn and understand more.
