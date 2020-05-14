During this time where a new normal has been created for everyone due to COVID-19, one constant has been the American Red Cross Blood Drives. Keeping on track with this pattern was Broken Bow, who held their annual Blood Drive at the Old Berean Church on May 13.
“This is a very safe process because of all the procedures we do now to collect blood,” Red Cross Account Manager John Jones said. “Hospitals still have to do emergency surgery. As hospitals are able to do elective surgery, the demand is increasing.”
There are several different steps the Red Cross is taking to make sure they are being as careful as possible to not infect their patients with COVID-19. This includes mask and gloves being worn by all workers and constant spraying down of all equipment; even the stress ball was covered by a protective glove.
“The pandemic added more steps to the process, more work, all the stations and beds have to be cleaned and wiped down between donors," Red Cross worker Kellie Chacon said.
As a first time donor myself, I was surprised to find out it wasn’t very scary at all. Plus you get that little added bonus of knowing that you did something good for somebody else in critical need.
“When you’re a first time donor, you can be nervous. Don’t overthink,” Chacon said.
With the great experience I had, I am proud to announce that I have signed up to give blood once again.
“We are always looking for new donors as some donors move and because of eligibility issues,” Jones said.
The Blood Drive fell just short of collecting there goal of 54 units with 48. Pretty good numbers considering the circumstances.
The next blood drive in the area will be June 2 at the Ansley Auditorium and July 22 at the Elk’s Lodge in Broken Bow. Schedule your appointment today on the American Red Cross website.
