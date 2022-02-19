This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Feb. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Inheritance Tax, a tax and subject that many might say is not fair. A person in their life pays taxes, especially the local landowner. Many work their entire life, nurturing their land, building it up and leaving it for the next generation.
In our area, it is nothing to hear of the sixth and seventh generation working the same land. Each year property taxes keep rising, becoming a major expense for the landowner to keep the land free and clear to pass onto the next generation.
The Nebraska Legislature earlier this month passed LB310 which reduces Nebraska’s county-levied inheritance tax. The bill passed by a vote of 37-1 and will be effective in 2023.
Before you start kicking your heels up, the one percent rate to family members besides spouses, who are exempt, is unchanged. That is still the majority of the inheritance tax. If you are a landowner and want to pass the land onto your children, you will still need the creativity of your lawyer to move you through the limited partnerships and corporations to make sure you transfer the land free of inheritance tax. All the while, there are still fees being paid to attorneys who know their way around estate law and taxes the limited partnerships and corporations must pay.
Before I arrived in Custer County, I worked part time in a law office doing the Probate work.
I saw first hand how planning made some estates inheritance tax zero. I saw other estates of equal value pass the land onto the next generation only for the land to have to be levied because there was not ample cash in the estate to pay the inheritance tax.
The tax that did change (with LB310) would be if you are 22 years of age or younger, you will be fully exempt from the inheritance tax. What 22 year old would like to receive their inheritance tax-free at such a young age in their lives? If you are a step-family member, you will no longer be taxed at the higher rate.
The top inheritance tax, the rate for distant relatives and unrelated heirs, was the tax that was reduced. Now, I should be kicking my heels up since I have no children and that tax rate will now lower what my heirs will pay.
I am not an expert on inheritance tax or how to avoid it. I applaud the senators for working on this. Currently, 45 other states figured out how to run their states without inheritance tax. Iowa is on track to phase out their inheritance tax in 2025. Did you know Nebraska will then be the only state west of the Mississippi River that imposes an extra tax when people receive property from a loved one who has died?
Inheritance tax is described as a tax imposed on someone who inherits property or money.
I still ask, when you have been taxed your entire lifetime, why should you be taxed at death?
Is this a tax that you have just accepted that your heirs will have to pay?
