The Thedford Art Guild (TAG) Open Show received 92 entries from across Central Nebraska. Thirteen of those entries were from youth ages 12 and under. Roberta Barnes, art instructor at Broken Bow Public School, judged the show. The following are the 2020 TAG Open Show winners
- Best of Show: “The Fall,” watercolor by Tresa Haney, Oconto
- Adult Art. First Place: “Horseshoeing,” pencil drawing by Elizabeth Benson, Newcastle. Second Place: “Spaceman,” by Jess Hill, North Platte. Third Place: “Prairie Candelabras,” by Linda Lacy, Ashby. Honorable Mentions: Mary Smith, Stephanie Carter-Nielsen, Elizabeth Benson, Sue Oiler Dowse and Kyle Hoyt.
- Adult Photography. First Place: “Summer Breeze” by Connor Burns, Thedford. Second Place: “Trailing Into the Fog,” Linda Teahon, Dunning. Third Place: “Mountain Peace,” Bridget Licking, Thedford. Honorable Mentions: Terri Licking and Bridget Licking.
- Adult 3-D. First Place: “Trust in Your Crazy Ideas,” collection of recycled items, Eve Miller. Second Place: “Blueberry Beauty,” fabric and other mixed media, Jan Knispel, North Platte. Third Place: “Extreme Sunflowers,” red clay bowl, Linda Lacy, Ashby.
- Youth Art: First and Second Place: Katen Licking. Third Place: Riley Hill
- Youth 3-D. First Place: Katen Licking. Second Place: Heston Licking. Third Place: Grady Licking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.