Five seniors graduated in a traditional ceremony at Thedford High School, Thedford, Neb., Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Scholarship awarded to date and future plans for the graduates are:
SHELTON ANDERSEN — Has begun working in Thedford, Neb.and will continue working this fall. He has received the Susan Thompson Buffet Scholarship and the Johnny Baxter Carriage House Foundation Scholarship.
CONNOR BURNS — Will be attending North Platte Community College, majoring in automotive & diesel technology and autobody. He has received a freshmen academic scholarship through NPCC, O,M,M, M & A Durbin Scholarship, Dorothy Yont Scholarship, Johnny Baxter Carriage House Foundation Scholarship, the Thedford Alumni Association Scholarship, Taylor Rowan Memorial Scholarship, Thedford Volunteer Department Scholarship, a Thedford Area Community Foundation Vocational Scholarship, a Booster Club Scholarship, and is the alternate for the Haven & Virginia Smith Scholarship.
BRANDON DAHLGREN — Has begun working in Taylor, Neb. and will continue working this fall. He plans on attending Northeast Jr. College in Sterling in the fall of 2021 for diesel technology.
JARED INMAN, Salutatorian — Will be attending North Platte Community College, majoring in information technology. He has received a freshmen academic scholarship through NPCC, Security First Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship, Haven & Virginia Smith Scholarship, a Thedford Area Community Foundation Vocational Scholarship, and a Booster Club Scholarship.
JAKOB SCHAEFER, Valedictorian — Will be attending Wayne State College, majoring in computer science. He has received academic scholarship through Hastings, Wayne State College Dean’s Excellence Scholarship, Hagan Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship, Jim Hanna Memorial Scholarship, a Thedford Area Community Foundation Vocational Scholarship, and a Booster Club Scholarship.
