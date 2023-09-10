Memorial Stadium Lincoln Nebr

New field turf covers Memorial Stadium. May 4, 2022. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.

 Craig Chandler

Even a person who wasn’t interested in volleyball couldn’t help but be affected by the magical energy that emanated from Memorial Stadium last week. Girls from all corners of the state, maybe even the nation and a bit of the globe, can be inspired by what took place on Nebraska Volleyball Day.

Back in the 1970s, I was fortunate and more than just a bit oblivious. I was a high school freshman in 1975-1976 and I tried out for basketball. I think people talked about it being only the second or so year that girls basketball was offered at Callaway. Oblivious to the history we were making and the newness of the sport, I found out that I not only liked playing the game, I was good at it, too. It feels good to see how far girls’ and women’s athletics have come.

