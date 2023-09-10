Even a person who wasn’t interested in volleyball couldn’t help but be affected by the magical energy that emanated from Memorial Stadium last week. Girls from all corners of the state, maybe even the nation and a bit of the globe, can be inspired by what took place on Nebraska Volleyball Day.
Back in the 1970s, I was fortunate and more than just a bit oblivious. I was a high school freshman in 1975-1976 and I tried out for basketball. I think people talked about it being only the second or so year that girls basketball was offered at Callaway. Oblivious to the history we were making and the newness of the sport, I found out that I not only liked playing the game, I was good at it, too. It feels good to see how far girls’ and women’s athletics have come.
I applaud all the young girls and women who were inspired last week. Heck, there are likely young boys and men who also were inspired to reach for their dreams, be it on the court or field or in the classroom or studio. My advice, if it carries any weight, is to give it the old college try. Take advantage of opportunities. Even if things don’t pan out, you’ll learn something and you’ll have fewer regrets, right?
Now, with football, I turned off the radio as soon as Minnesota made that last second field goal to beat the Husker football team, 13-10. In my mind, yes, I heard the words, “Here we go again.” I refused to listen to the after-game comments and went straight to bed. I needed to start immediately on gathering strength and the desire to pay attention to the next game.
Now, I am not a fan of Urban Meyer. However, I did read some comments he made about Nebraska football that I like. Huskercorner.com reported that “Meyer told Nebraska football to, ‘Put that head back up.’ He emphasized that ball security, not some curse that the football team can never overcome, is the reason for the loss.”
Whew. Kind of nice to hear.
Superstition plays a big role in sports. We hear stories, perhaps myths, of the player who doesn’t wash the “lucky” socks all season or the player who must go through the same routine, the same ritual, before each game. Heck, even the Huskers touch a horseshoe for good luck as they exit the tunnel at home games.
What Meyers said makes sense. The football team needs to learn to hang on to the ball, among other things. It’s not magic. It’s practice, repetition and practice, and a mind set that it can be done.
So we’ll watch this Saturday to see if the Huskers can let go of an imaginary curse and hang onto the ball (and hopefully a win!). Colorado may be the five point favorite but Nebraska has a lot to prove and that can be pretty mighty ammunition on a football field.
