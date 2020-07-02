There will be camper hookups at the Custer County Fair this year.
In the July 2 issue of the Custer County Chief, it was incorrectly stated on page B3 “…there will be no electrical camper hookups at the fair this year.”
The word “additional” was inadvertently omitted.
The article should have read ““…there will be no additional electrical camper hookups at the fair this year.”
The Custer County Ag Society has decided to not add a planned ten additional electrical hookups for campers this summer.
Ira Spanel, Ag Society Treasurer, stressed that the money raised at the Winter Ball is earmarked to use for the additional hookups and will be used for them in the future.
Due to the shortened time frame as a result of decisions that had to be made to adjust to COVID-19 health restrictions, the additional hookups will not be available for the 2020 Fair.
