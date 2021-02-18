According to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, the temperature in Broken Bow was 23 degrees at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021).
The forecast for the day is mostly sunny skies with a high of 24 and a west wind 5-10 mph.
Temps tonight are forecast to say above zero with a low of 5.
On Friday the high is expected to be around 26 degrees and on Saturday and Sunday, 31 and 35 respectively. There’s a slight chance of snow Saturday night with a low around 20.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low 40s and high 30s next week.
