Weather snow sun Feb 18 2021

Sunny skies and snowy hills are the order of the day for Custer County, Neb. today, Feb 18, 2021.

 Mona Weatherly

According to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, the temperature in Broken Bow was 23 degrees at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021).

The forecast for the day is mostly sunny skies with a high of 24 and a west wind 5-10 mph.

Temps tonight are forecast to say above zero with a low of 5.

On Friday the high is expected to be around 26 degrees and on Saturday and Sunday, 31 and 35 respectively. There’s a slight chance of snow Saturday night with a low around 20.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low 40s and high 30s next week.

Recommended for you