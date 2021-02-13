The column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Feb. 11, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What is usually top on the conversation list? Many times, the current weather!
On the other end of the phone you ask if the person you are calling is staying warm, or the case of this past summer, you asked if they were staying cool.
But seriously, is the current temp something you really want to talk about right now? Sometimes you just have to think back to the 100-degree days to warm your bones. The rainy days that we thought would never end and now wishing for a few drops and now this unending bitter cold! But remember some people live with this kind of weather a lot; we are just used to the mild temps lately.
At one time, I even tried to promote this area as the new retirement area.
Think of the great place we live here in central Nebraska. When you take an afternoon to drive through the Sandhills or even drive country roads around here, you know what a great place we live … just don’t drive them this week!
My memory is taking me back right now to a spring day. The grass is just starting to green and the smell of winter is gone and all you can smell is fresh dirt and green grass and you can hear a slight breeze in the cottonwood trees.
Now you are going to tell me I am dreaming, but seriously, our dreams are what keep us going. Aren’t you glad we live in an area like this that we do get those picture-perfect days and we hold them close to our heart? We put out of our minds the high winds, the dusty days, the too hot days, the too wet days and remember the “just right days.”
That is why I always believe we live in the best place, I keep those “just right days” close to my memory.
So as you go through this week, think on your “just right days” and send me a note, so I know you, too, keep those kind of days in your heart to bank on when Mother Nature throws us weeks like we are having this week! Stay warm and stay well.
