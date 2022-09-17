This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Sept. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I was happy I went to the Patriot Day program at the school last Friday.
This is a program more people in the community should put on their calendar. You know the date and time an entire year ahead. Always 9/11 at 9 a.m. unless 9/11 falls on a weekend, like it did this year and the program was on Friday!
The school’s Tri-M Honor Society had a great variety of participants from all age groups in the program. (see story on A1 and A8).
Patriotism, loyalty and involvement go on throughout the year. Here the local Legion Post is a great example of the events. We seem to cover something regularly the group is taking part in. This past week it was Patriot Day. Last week it was a flag raising. A few weeks prior to that, it was the first pitches at the Legion state tournament. These individuals served time in the military and now also give time to celebrate being an American.
The speaker at the Patriot Day program asked everyone to never forget 9/11. Think about how you can be more a part of celebrating being an American. Do you fly a flag at your home? What more can you do?
There is another flag many fly in the fall especially on Saturdays, the Husker Red N. Some of you might not see the similarity here, but there is loyalty to a point. Have we become “fans” that have to have the instant gratification of a win? Do true fans boo?
I am old enough; I remember the transition from Devaney to Osborne. I remember the years of building. Imagine if in year five Osborne would have been let go. Would there have been the national championships?
Right now I am also seeing many of our area teams that won most of the games the past few years losing their games this season. That would be because many of the seniors graduated. They are in a time of rebuilding. Keep in mind these teams have played ball together mostly since seventh grade.
If a war is not won in the first few days of battle, do all the soldiers give up and go home or do the people in charge throw out the current team and look for new recruits and new leadership to try again?
Everyone has their thoughts on what has happened with Scott Frost and the Husker football coaches of the past several years. I am not saying fans were not loyal but I do believe fans want a win, no matter what. It might be time to let the real building of a team happen.
