This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the April 7, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Front page
If you would, take a second look at the front page of this week’s Chief. See anything different? This is the first time in four weeks that fire doesn’t grace the space above the fold. That’s not to say fire isn’t still a concern, however, it’s rather nice that it’s not the main headline again.
In keeping with the proclamation of the “Week of the Young Child,” our front page this week features accomplishments of some local young students. Congratulations to Aubrey, Anahi and Piper on your achievements and thank you for taking time out of your school day to talk with me. Readers, if you haven’t done so already, check out their stories on page A1 and then see page A3 for more on the Week of the Young Child.
Political letters
Take note, too, if you would, of the announcement below about Letters to the Editor for the upcoming primary election. Yes, the letters must be signed. For those of you who read my column last week, you know where unsigned letters end up.
Burns
While you’re on this page, check out Part II of “Sometimes there needs to be fire.” I think a lot of us had a misconception that a landowner might wake up one day and say, “Hey, this is the day I’m going to burn off that pasture.” As we can see by the intense and lengthy preparation for a burn, that’s not the case. However, when there are several landowners waiting months, it’s no wonder they all burn on the same day when optimal weather conditions are present.
Who is your candidate?
The primary election is about a month away. Do you know who you are going to vote for? Whether or not your mind is made up, read Donnis’s column about what we’re going to have in the Chief over the course of the next several weeks. As she said, we sent questions to all gubernatorial candidates.
Here’s my take on it. If a candidate doesn’t answer us, that says just as much - or even more - as the candidates who do. It’s pretty much saying voters in Custer County and the surrounding area are not important enough for their time. I hope you keep that in mind as you cast your vote.
We’re also going to reach out to candidates on a local level - city, county and school board. If you have a question you’d like posed to local candidates, email it to me at chiefnews@custercountychief as soon as possible. We’ll be sending out those questions at the end of next week.
Spring!
It seems like spring is so very slow in getting here. I think part of that is, when I have the free time to be outside in the yard, the weather has still been cold and downright windy! Each year I say I’m going to do less in the yard with flowers and each year, the colors and beauty of the blossoms at the garden centers get the better of me! Is this the year that I restrain the green thumb? Stay tuned!
And finally, just for fun, go to www.custercountychief.com and vote for your favorite garden vegetable. Warm weather will eventually arrive to stay and we can get those veggies in the ground!
