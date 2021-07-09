There is a slight risk of severe weather across most of Nebraska today (Friday, July 9, 2021) with the greatest threat for large hail in the Panhandle.
Scattered thunderstorm will develop in the Panhandle around 5 p.m. CT/4 p.m. MT and track east/southeast through the evening and overnight hours.
The main threats will be very large hail and damaging winds.
The greatest risk of tornadoes is in eastern Nebraska.
Some storms may linger into Saturday but are not expected to be severe.
If you have outdoor events planned for today, have a way to get NWS warnings.
