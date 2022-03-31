Republican gubernatorial candidate and Broken Bow native Michael Connely will be in Broken Bow this Saturday, April 2, 2022 for a question and answer event. Connely will be joined by Jennifer Hicks (R), candidate for Nebraska Attorney General and Rex Schroeder (R), candidate for Nebraska Secretary of State.
Connely is the author of several ballot initiatives including the a proposed state constitutional amendment to replace the Nebraska Department of Education, School Board and School Commissioner with a newly formed Office of Education that is accountable to the Governor and Unicameral. He is one of nine Republican candidates running for the Governor's office.
The three candidates will be at the Broken Bow Public Library at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2. They will speak briefly then answer questions from the audience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.