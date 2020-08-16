According to Broken Bow Public Schools website, due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff members and quarantine, there will be no High School or Middle School class through Aug. 21. Classes are scheduled to resume Aug. 24.
There will be K-5th grade classes but no preschool until Aug. 24.
Masks will be required by all students, staff and faculty beginning tomorrow, Monday Aug. 17 for both classes,extracurricular activities and transportation. The policy will be reviewed prior to Sept. 7
Below is the Aug. 16, 2020 statement by Superintendent Darren Tobey.
I would like to update everyone on the COVID status of the Broken Bow School District. The district currently has three confirmed positive staff members and 24 staff members who have been quarantined by the Loup Basin Public Health Department.
Therefore the decision has been made to cancel all PK and 6-12 classes through Aug. 21. At this time classes will resume Monday, Aug. 24. There will be no off campus learning during this time.
All K-5 students should report at their normal time Monday, August 17.
All 9-12 practices will resume as normal on Monday, Aug. 17.
Broken Bow Public Schools takes our students safety and well-being into consideration with every decision that is made. That being said, the decision to cancel school next week for all preschool and 6-12 students was strictly made due to staffing issues. This decision was made with input from the BBPS Board of Education, local medical professionals, and the Loup Basin Health Department.
Starting Monday, Aug. 17 and running through Sept. 7 we will REQUIRE all students and staff to wear masks. This includes extracurricular activities and school transportation. All other events and activities held at BBPS will not require masks. However, masks are strongly recommended and encouraged to help keep our students safe in the classroom and participate in extracurricular activities.
The mask policy will be reviewed prior to Sept. 7. Any changes will be communicated at that time due to the fluidity of the situation. Students can bring their own mask or the school will provide your child with a mask.
As always we will keep you updated on the ever changing situation. Broken Bow Public Schools is committed to providing a quality education in a safe environment for all students of our district. Should you have any questions, comments, or concerns please don’t hesitate to call the school.
