Three Dog Night Nebraska State Fair 2023

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - July 18, 2023 - The Nebraska State Fair is pleased to announce Three Dog Night has been added to the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, performing Tuesday, August 29, at the Heartland Events Center. Three Dog Night, at the peak of their career, achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records and sold more concert tickets than any other band of the day.   

Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director, said, “Three Dog Night is a band that has not only crossed all borders selling records around the world, but also crossed all musical genres to include pop, rock and country. We’re more than happy to add Three Dog Night to our lineup at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. It’s a concert that will make Two-Dollar Tuesday even more special.”

