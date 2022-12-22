Stay local shop local Santa

Some offices and businesses may be closed due to the cold, however, guess who is still open and ready for you? Local retailers, that's who! Stay in your home town, stay local, and find great Christmas gifts! Make Christmas merry for your family and for neighborhood retailers. If you are uncertain if your favorite store is open, give them a call to find out! Yes, it's cold. Stay safe, stay warm, stay local!

