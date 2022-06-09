Early this week, Custer County and Broken Bow saw the bikers from BRAN. For the second half of the week, residents are seeing artists about town.
Creative individuals from across the state are in town for the 2022 State ANAC Conference. The Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) is holding classes and other events through Saturday (June 11, 2022).
You can find participants in the Plein Aire ("outdoors") in downtown Broken Bow. Thursday afternoon, artists Deb Monfelt and Erna Beach, both from Beatrice, and Lois Smith from Kearney were working with ink and watercolors.
Session were also offered to conference participants on oils, Prismacolor, mixed media and photography. A showing of "Ocean of Grass" was held at the Fox Theater Wednesday evening. Awards will be presented Friday evening.
The public is invited to view entries to the ANAC competition at the Mid-Plains Community College Campus in Broken Bow 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
