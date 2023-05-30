National Weather Service NORTH PLATTE, NEB - May 30, 2023 - Thunderstorms will begin to develop by late afternoon with the potential for becoming severe over much of Nebraska. The greatest threat is in the southwest part of the state. Timing is 6 p.m. to midnight today (Tuesday, May 30, 2023). Hazards include large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain. A Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall is in effect for much of western and north central Nebraska, basically south of a line from Scottsbluff to Brewster to O'Neill. Any storm that develops could produce periods of torrential rainfall. Due to recent rainfall, additional storms could exacerbate flooding potential across the area.
featured
Thunderstorms likely again today
- National Weather Service
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.