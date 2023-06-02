National Weather Service - June 2, 2023 - There is a marginal risk of thunderstorms across Nebraska today with the greatest threat in southwestern parts of the state and the southern counties of the Panhandle. Timing is generally from 4 p.m through 9 p.m. Central. There is potential for damaging winds and localized flooding. If you have outdoor events, keep up with weather updates and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes.
Latest News
- $50,000 donated to support Nebraska beef cattle producers
- Governor Pillen statement on conclusion of the 2023 Legislative Session
- Thunderstorms possible today
- Public input requested on Internet access in Nebraska
- Dance instructor hanging up shoes
- State golf photos in the Chief
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Nebraska Women’s Pro Volleyball announces head coach for Omaha
Most Popular
Articles
- Dance instructor hanging up shoes
- Nebraska Women’s Pro Volleyball announces head coach for Omaha
- LB574
- Etiquette Poll
- Thunderstorms likely again today
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Memorial Day May 29, 2023
- Public input requested on Internet access in Nebraska
- 2023 State Track & Field
- Broken Bow Wrestling Club in the May 11 Chief!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.