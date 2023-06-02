Weather June 2 2023

National Weather Service - June 2, 2023 - There is a marginal risk of thunderstorms across Nebraska today with the greatest threat in southwestern parts of the state and the southern counties of the Panhandle. Timing is generally from 4 p.m through 9 p.m. Central. There is potential for damaging winds and localized flooding. If you have outdoor events, keep up with weather updates and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes.

