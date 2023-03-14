Rain will change into snow as a strong cold front crosses Nebraska. Rain will change into snow as the front moves east late Wednesday (March 15, 2023) into Thursday. Accumulations will be light near and west of Hwy 183 with heavier amounts to the east. Custer County and Broken Bow could see one to two inches of snow. Strong winds could gust up to 50 mph, causing blowing snow and significant reductions in visibility. A period of freezing rain could cause a light glaze of ice at the onset. High temps on Wednesday in the area could be in the upper 40s. On Thursday, high temps will be closed to 30 to 35 with windchills in the single digits in some areas.
Thursday and Friday to bring return to winter
- National Weather Service NORTH PLATTE March 14, 2023
