This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the September 8, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Time, it is such a precious gift. I took three work days off last week; with Labor Day I was actually gone from the office for 6 days in a row. That was really a gift! For the first time in a long time, I did not look at deadlines for over six days!
No major trip was planned this year, about five months ago I did make reservations at a lovely resort that we could drive to. Neither Chip or I are interested in flying; we like visiting areas of neighboring states!
Close to two months ago I had this inner voice rethinking what we would do on this time off. Other plans were made and even those got changed!
Instead, we spent time at our home, which we both enjoy! We did make a day trip to western Nebraska to visit an aunt whose health gravely changed in the past three weeks.
The trip was close to 500 miles in just under 13 hours! Good thing Chip loves to drive. We looked at the map and traveled different roads, not point A to point B. Instead we added other points in between to break up the driving. The time we spent on the road was enjoyable because of thinking outside the box on the roads we traveled. The time we spent with family will always be precious to us.
Those roads showed us landscape where time under the summer sun with no rains is a real concern. If we think we are dry here, drive west. You can count your blessings on the times we have received rain this past summer.
In the story Mona wrote on page A8 about the flag raising, the time it took to make a call and get the flag pole put up, to the time individuals took in raising the flag for the first time - such a gift that several individuals stopped what they were doing for the day to be a part of the celebration.
Now time is not on my side to finish this and get the paper printed!
I ask all of you to think back at a moment in time this past week, month or year that was a gift for you. Hold that close to your memory for your gift for today.
