This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Sept. 2, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
TIME is a good subject of conversation; it seems this week has caused me to look back and reflect more. Tuesday, August 30th, marked Chip and my 40th wedding anniversary. We both looked at each other and wondered where the TIME went.
Forty years ago, I walked down the grass slope at the farm on the arm of my Dad, looking at Chip as he stood by the Eustis Methodist Church steeple that had been turned into a gazebo at my parent’s farm.
Talk about TIME! I will reflect a bit on the steeple. It was shingled by my Grpa Gus when he was 10 years old, (so the story goes). He was born in 1886, if it is correct. In 1896 as a young lad, he climbed up and did the task! You talk about TIME!
Getting back to the walk I took as a bride - As any young couple who takes the walk down the aisle, there is no way of knowing the path or road that aisle will take them on, not to mention the TIME of the years that road or path will be. Some couples are fortunate to be together 50, 60 or even 70 years. Some of those years are cut short in divorce or a spouse passing. None of us ever know the total length of TIME that walk with give us.
If you measure our 40 years in days, that would be 14,600 days. If we take the number of days the steeple has been around, we measure the 125 years, give or take, those days number 45,625.
This past week, over the weekend, at the Chief, we started a new adventure without a sports reporter. If you look in this week’s paper, we have several pictures and stories.
Those were submitted by numerous individuals that gave their TIME to make sure there were photographs and some information of the hard-working athletes of the area in this week’s edition. From what I calculate, the number of games/meets/matches attended by these people totaled over 50 hours. Taking into consideration, TIME to drive, TIME to photograph/write, TIME to process photos then send to the paper. As you read those pages, please thank those individuals for giving their TIME.
As we all go forward, we all have the same amount of TIME. One thing for sure, memories are made in that TIME. For Chip and I that would be all the adventures life has given us.
There have been good TIMES and not-so-good TIMES, but they are all our memories of TIME that we hold close to our heart.
For the athletes and those individuals who are helping us photograph and cover the events, those memories are being added to the pages of the Custer County Chief, a paper that has been publishing for 129 years now,. That would be 47,085 days! Those memories will be put in the archive book for 2021. One day, someone will be looking for an “Out of the Past,”and will run across those pages, once again reflecting on TIME.
