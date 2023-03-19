This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 16, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past weekend we all sprang forward! I am ready for spring and the growing plants and warmer weather though the thought of springing forward with the clock does not thrill me.
On a plus side of this springing forward, this morning when I drove out of my yard, I enjoyed the most glorious sunrise. I had not changed the clock on the Explorer; the time showing 6:20 a.m. brought me back to the not thrilled side of springing forward.
The sun had finally gotten high enough in the morning and evening that I did not have to face the glaring light. I drive into the rising sun every morning; I drive into the setting sun every evening. Now to have to do it all over again in such a short time frame is exhausting.
Just like I try to get to bed on time, my body tells me it is too early, just like it tells me it is too early when the alarm rings at 5. I know it is an adjustment, one we get accustomed to, year after year. I for one am tired of it.
This year, we have a CHANCE in Nebraska to put changing our clocks to bed for good! If you are keeping up on what the Legislature is doing, there is a bill on the docket. Letters sent to senators are strongly in favor of not changing the clocks. If you have not written your letter yet, this week might be the time since the whole springing forward is fresh in your mind.
With 19 other states passing bills to not change clocks, it is looking better for Nebraskans. Reasons for changing to Daylight Saving Time year-round have gone so far in favor of the longer days of light, more golf can be played, more shopping can be done, I believe bottom line, everyone has the same 24 hours in their day; what they do with it will be the same once we get into the routine of not springing forward or falling back.
Radio and TV media that are close to the borders of other states that would not change if Nebraska does change say their viewers would be confused on when to tune into news. I say that is a small population of people the change would affect from one state to the other.
Whatever your thoughts are, for now, make sure your wishes are known in Lincoln. Just like me for now, I will say a blessing as I look at the sunrise in the morning drive and try not to be too negative when I have to drive into the sun as it climbs and lowers each day.
