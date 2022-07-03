This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the June 30, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Recently I had a conversation with Randy Jenkins. As far apart on the political spectrum as the two of us might be, we still can have a civil discussion about things as polarizing as gun laws and what’s happening in Washington D.C. We can find common ground.
He mentioned quotes he had from some of our founding fathers and we asked him to send some to us with the idea we could share them as the United States of America approaches its 246th birthday
One of the quotes, words from Abraham Lincoln, are below and to the left. I will tell you, I agree with it while, at the same time, I feel my wariness rise.
When Lincoln wrote and spoke these words, he was running against Stephen Douglas for the U.S. Senate in 1859. He was articulating his position on slavery at the time, stating that slavery should be prevented in new territories, because, as is found in his notes, “the Constitution doesn’t forbid us.”
My wariness comes from someone who might read the quote and say, “Hey, Lincoln said we should overthrow the government. Woo hoo!”
I don’t believe Lincoln was writing in support of a rebellion. In fact, history teaches us that preserving the Union was Lincoln’s top priority. But before he was president, Lincoln was writing about people who might twist the Constitution to support the expansion of slavery to further their own interests.
When I read the quote, I lean into the first phrase, “The people of the United States are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts.” I think many elected officials at the state and national level need to be reminded of that again and again.
As to the last phrase, “to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution,” I say again, I don’t believe Lincoln was supporting rebellion. Though when you hear of some of the inaneness coming out of Washington, D.C. these days, I can see how one might feel that way.
No, the United States is a nation of law. Our second president, John Adams said it and even had it written in the Massachusetts Constitution. Any changes that we want to see at the local, state and national level must come about within the framework of the law.
As we approach Independence Day, it’s a good time to reflect on what the founding fathers did and wrote in order to bring about the United States of America, and to reflect on what Lincoln did and wrote to preserve these united states. Maybe, too, it’s a good time to have civil discussions with those with opinions different from our own.
And that’s what makes the United States great. We can have those differences and we have the freedom to talk about them. Happy Birthday, USA!
