Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 59F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain early will give way to some snow showers ate. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.