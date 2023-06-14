Today, June 14, 2023, is Flag Day. The day marks the Second Continental Congress's adoption of the first U.S. flag on June 14, 1777. It's a day for Americans to reflect on what the U.S. Flag represents nationally and personally. The first flag had the 13 stripes we know today. Over the years, the stars have increased from 13 to 50. Here are some flag facts from nationaltoday.com
- First American Flag Created 1776-1777: Continental Congressman Francis Hopkinson designs a United States flag and a flag for the U.S. Navy, however, Hopkinson's naval flag becomes the preferred National flag and the Continental Marine Committee sponsors the U.S. Flag Resolution on June 14, 1777.
- President Woodrow Wilson Recognizes Flag Day 1918: Celebrating the selection of the first American flag back in 1777, President Wilson signs off on establishing June 14 of each year as Flag Day.
- The Current U.S. Flag is Completed July 4, 1960: The 50th star, representing Hawaii (not Alaska), completes the flag flown in the U.S. today.
- The U.S. Flag Sees the Moon: There are now six U.S. flags present on the moon, but the first was placed by Neil Armstrong in 1969.
