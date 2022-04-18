From https://www.irs.gov:
The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed is Monday, April 18, 2022, for most taxpayers.
By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do.
The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia for everyone except taxpayers who live in Maine or Massachusetts.
Taxpayers in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022, to file their returns due to the Patriots' Day holiday in those states.
Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, October 17, 2022, to file.
