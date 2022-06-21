Read about the 2022 Big Sky Jubilee in Anselmo in the June 23, 2022 Custer County Chief! This year, a tractor pull was part of the event.
As promised in the article, we're posting the results of the tractor pull on our website. Below is a press release from the Platte Valley Tractor Pullers, submitted by Dawn Weber, Secretary, Platte Valley Tractor Pullers, Imperial, Neb.
ANSELMO - The Platte Valley Tractor Pullers took to the track in Anselmo June 18, 2022. Local folks were encouraged to bring their antique tractors 1959 or older or farm tractors 9500 lbs. and over to pull with the club. We offered Division 1-5 tractor classes, V-8 tractors and three pickup classes. There were 81 hooks, or trips down the track, 79 of those were tractors and two were pickup pulls. The competitors hitched their tractors to an antique transfer sled. The weighted box on the sled moves up on the sled as it moves down the track making it harder to pull the further you go. "In the end, much fun was had by all, and the breeze of the wind made the warm temperatures outside bearable," Dawn Weber of the Platte Valley Tractor Pullers said. "I was impressed by the friendliness of the community everyone there was so helpful and fun to work with. Thank you for a great experience!"
Results from the pull
- V – 8 Class 1st Brent Myers Broken Bow 240.2 ft.
- 5700 lbs. class 1st Brent Myers with Sassy Massie 202.7
- Tractor Classes
- 2500 lbs. 1st Bill Drake 1945 JD H 162.5 ft
- 3500 lbs. 1st Brayden Clark 1942 JD B 174.3 ft
- 4000 lbs. Division 1 1st Joel Finny 147.8 ft, 2nd Brian McGown 135.5, 3rd Cort West 132.1 ft, 4th
- Otto Schniedert 69.4 ft
- 4000 lbs. Division 2 1st Braydon Clark Broken Bow 201.1, 2nd Ryan McGown 161.7 ft
- 4000 lbs. Division 3 1st Jonathon Stevenson 266.8 ft 2nd Jeff Jons Sidney 221.7 ft
- 4500 lbs. Division 1 1st Randy Peterson Broken Bow 155.1 2nd Joel Finnie 149.5 ft 3rd Luke Myers
- 131.1 ft
- 4500 lbs. Division 2 1st Braydon Clark 210.3 ft 2nd Larry Steinbrecher Kearney 178.1 ft
- 4500 lbs. Div. 3 1st Jonathan Stevenson 249.5 ft
- 6mph 1st Jeff Jons Sidney, 2nd Jonathan Stevenson 222. Ft, 3rd Larry Steinbrecher Kearney 150.1
- 4500 lbs. Jeremy Fiorelli Anselmo 236.9
- 5000 lbs Div. 1 1st Luke Myers 172.6 ft 2nd Ryan McGown 151.1 ft
- 5000lbs. Div.2 1st Bruce Clark 238.2 ft 2nd Levi Leeling Broadwater 206.5 ft., 3rd Lou Freeman
- Chappell 206.5 ft., Larry Steinbrecher Kearney 170.0 ft
- 5000 lbs. Div.3 1st Jonathan Stevenson 251.6
- 5000 lbs. 6mph 1st Jonathan Stevenson 214.5 2nd Larry Steinbrecher Kearney 174.3 ft
- 5500lbs. Div. 1 1st Bruce Clark 239.3, 2nd Levi Leeling Broadwater 241.8, 3rd Lou Freeman 235 ft,
- 4th John Steveson 239.3
- 6000 lbs. Div. 1 1st Larry Bacon Merna 200.5 2nd Howard Hardy 202.2ft
- 6000 lbs. Div.2 1st Lou Freeman Chappell, 2nd Levi Leeing Broadwater 239.6, 3rd Bruce Clark
- 203.9 ft. 4th John Stevenson 157.3 ft
- 6500 lbs. Div.1 1st Trevor Lehman Wallace 173.4 ft 2nd Larry Bacon Merna 173.4 ft
- 6500 lbs. Div.2 1st Levi Leeling Broadwater 254.3 ft,2nd Lou Freeman Chappell 230.1, 3rd Bruce
- Clark 206.6 4th John Stevenson 204.2 5th Brent Myers Broken Bow 201.3 ft
- 6500 lbs. Div. 3 1st Randy Edson Farnam 143.3 ft
- 6500 lbs. Div. 5 Jeremy Fiorelle 268.6 ft
- 7000 lbs. Div. 1 1st Scott West Merna 207.1 2nd Trevor Lehman Wallace 205.6 3rd Cort West
- Merna 170.0 4th Brent McGown Anselmo 162.5 5th Bob Reissland Litchfield 149 6th Brent
- McGown 142.6 ft
