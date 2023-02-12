This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Feb. 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I am contemplating if what I am writing about is something of tradition, standing on values or simply thinking of future generations.
To start, this weekend, I have now put my food processor on the counter top as a permanent appliance. Some of you will say, “That is not new news.” I first purchased the food processor to make pesto. That really is the only thing I regularly make with it - therefore, the reason to keep it in storage and get it out a few times a year. All you great cooks will give me a long list of items I could be using it for weekly.
Now my weekly use will be to compost. I saw an ad for a new trash basket. You could put your fresh scraps from the kitchen in it (i.e. orange peels, potato skins, lettuce leaves, etc.) and they would be ground up, you get the picture. The ad stated that after a month, you would ship the bag back to the manufacturer and get a new one. That makes me think it would be a costly venture.
I compost weekly. I take the banana peels or orange skins and dump them on my compost pile. When I can, I go out and turn the pile and add other matter, so when I need it, I have rich compost for my flowers and garden. After two years, sometimes I dig around and still see part of a peel. Thinking outside the box about the new trash can, I thought I can speed up the process of my own composting without spending additional money. I got out the food processor, turned the contents in the processor and took them outside. I will confess, at one point, the contents looked like you could add mayo or sour cream and you might have a dish (I will not go there)! Bottom line, I am hopefully getting my compost processing to a rich soil faster. I will keep you posted on that in the coming spring and summer.
On another note of tradition or standing on values, I was part of a historical vote in my home Methodist Church. In October of 2022, the straw vote was taken and on Feb. 5, the final vote was taken for the Eustis United Methodist Church to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church, leaving them a Methodist Church. Without getting into all the details, I would say hundreds of churches nationwide are holding the same vote and dozens of churches in all Nebraska counties are doing the same thing.
Locally, on Feb. 5, in a matter of just a few hours, I know of three churches in a 30-mile radius that voted in favor of the disaffiliation.
The vote was rather historic, some could say the vote was as important as the colonies deciding to split from England, on another note it could be the slavery issue that started the civil war. I am not saying battles with arms will break out but other battles are breaking out.
I mentioned before, we have kept our membership in the home church. The hymn that was sung prior to the vote was “Amazing Grace.” That is a very traditional song; it stands on values, principals and beliefs. I had discussions with Mom and my siblings of our great-great grandparents, great-grandparents and grandparents then our current generations and how we all saw and see the direction of the local church. It was time to take a stand on what side you believe you should be on. I am thankful my family did not choose different sides. We stand with the tradition of the founders of the family. Some might say we are not looking to the future. I would say we are looking to the future to keep tradition and values.
It does take me time to compost instead of throwing scraps in the trash. I am thinking of the future of nourishing the soil and also nourishing our peace of mind with the historic vote.
