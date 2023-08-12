This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 10, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This country, this area moves, grows and thrives because there is growth in transportation. Large and small, many businesses and farmers rely on semi trucks for the transportation of their goods. Anything you spend your hard-earned dollar on right now, the item has to be transported to us.
The transportation I would like to talk about is the transportation of the U.S. mail. I don’t have all the details and will work to get you more information. My topic is the delivery of not only the Custer County Chief, your paper, but the U.S. Mail overall. I started checking into things because I heard from a reader in Anselmo who reported that the paper is now received on Saturday. Before we changed printers, the paper was received on Thursday. At first I thought it was because of the change in the printing schedule in Grand Island. But in all honesty, it did not make sense why the paper was not arriving on Friday and is now arriving on Saturday.
I want to give credit to both Pam Young and Shannon White of the Broken Bow Post Office and all the other staff. They have worked wonderful with us on the change.
It just so happens that as the Chief was going through a change in printing times, so was the local post office going through a change with their carrier (their transportation). It used to be the carrier would drop off tubs to the local post offices along the route. That is why Anselmo received their papers on Thursday. The current carrier will not do that; all the tubs picked up from the Broken Bow Post Office now travel west along the pick-up route with no dropping off, only pickups, and then to Omaha. The tubs are re-sorted then transported back to Broken Bow and the other local post offices.
The Pony Express only ran from April of 1860 to October of 1861. I will say right now, if someone would like to take the papers and ride on horse back to the post offices along the route, readers would get their mail faster!
Bottom line, this is a serious issue for rural America in general, one that a few words in this column will not fix. We all need to start to check into it further and make sure our representatives in D.C. know the transportation of the mail we receive is important to us. The U.S. Post office is not being run efficiently and is wasting tax payers’ dollars. This transportation is not allowing us to grow!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.